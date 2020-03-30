CapMetro employees begin temperature checks, prepare for free April rides

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro announced Monday that it is beginning to test employees’ temperatures, and it has suspended all but one MetroExpress route.

CapMetro cleaning (CapMetro photo)

A pilot program began Monday to check the temperatures of CapMetro operators. CapMetro administrative staff volunteered to scan about 45 drivers and staff Monday morning at its north paratransit base. Eventually, it hopes to have all staff who enter its four operating facilities get their temperatures checked.

Beginning Wednesday, CapMetro will no longer collect fares and will have people board from the back of buses or trains. It has also continued rigorous cleaning, which volunteers within CapMetro help supervise.

CapMetro suspended its MetroExpress service to all but Manor/Elgin after seeing a 90% drop in ridership for the commuter service. However, it is still running MetroRail.

CapMetro continues to see a drop in ridership since Austin and Travis County implemented a stay at home order and as people continue to practice social distancing. The average ridership per day in February was 47,766 — compared to 26,264 on Friday.