CapMetro employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A CapMetro employee, that doesn’t have “a public-facing role”, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the company announced in a statement Tuesday.

CapMetro says it was notified of the positive diagnosis Monday. The employee is currently recovering at home.

Last week, the company says it implemented a three-week supplemental sick leave program to help potential team members and their families who may be affected by COVID-19.

CapMetro wants to remind all employees and customers to stay home if they’re dealing with respiratory illness, and to contact a doctor if symptoms get worse.