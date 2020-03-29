CapMetro employee tests negative for coronavirus; company announces free rides for April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A CapMetro employee, that was reported as positive for COVID-19 by the company four days ago, actually tested negative for the virus, a company spokesperson said Saturday.

The employee, who doesn’t have a “public-facing role,” has been recovering at home since the beginning of the week.

A CapMetro spokeswoman said, at last report, the company has no documented positive cases of COVID-19 for anyone on staff.

The announcement came as the company said they will suspend fares starting on Wednesday, April 1.

A release said the fare-free service, expected to last through the month of April, will help with social distancing — customers won’t have to show their pass, pay the operator or use the fairbox.

It will also make boarding the bus faster and reduce crowding at the doors.

“Our goal is to protect our operators and customers from close physical proximity to reduce the spread of the virus. We are currently serving customers that use our service to perform essential duties, and this is a way we can support them,” the release said.

The company is asking that riders only use the bus for essential business during the stay-at-home order in effect in Austin until April 13.

MetroAccess customers will need to show a valid ID before boarding.

CapMetro has implemented cleaning procedures and has hired additional staff to help maintain cleanliness.