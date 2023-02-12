AUSTIN (KXAN) — One CapMetro driver has been released from the hospital after being shot while driving a bus early Sunday morning.

CapMetro officials said the driver was injured “by what we believe to be a stray bullet” while operating a bus around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The bus was driving near Riverside Drive and Burton Drive in southeast Austin.

The driver was transported to the hospital and has since been released, a CapMetro spokesperson told KXAN.

Two other passengers on board at the time of the shooting were uninjured, CapMetro officials added.

CapMetro officials said they don’t believe the bus was the intended target and said it “appears this was a result of an altercation between two other vehicles.” The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting.

“We are very fortunate and grateful that our operator is doing okay this morning after this terrifying ordeal. Our team has been in contact with him, and he’s now home resting,” a CapMetro spokesperson said. “We cannot stress enough, the important role our team has in our community, but our staff deserves to feel safe while at work.”