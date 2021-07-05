CapMetro details multi-day rail service closure amid construction updates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will temporarily suspend its rail service July 10-18 for construction and maintenance work, officials announced Monday. The sole exception during the multi-day service exception is MetroRail service to Q2 Stadium on July 13, with special event services operating due to Austin FC’s exhibition match against the Tigres.

The following bus route alternatives are available from many MetroRail stations. These routes will take passengers downtown, but not to the downtown station directly.

Leander: MetroExpress 985

Lakeline: MetroExpress Routes 985

Howard: No replacement service

Kramer: MetroBus 3 and MetroRapid 803 (at Domain)

Crestview: MetroBus 1 & 7 and MetroRapid 801

Highland: MetroBus 7

MLK: MetroBus 18

Plaza Saltillo: MetroBus 4 (on 7th Street)

Construction and maintenance work will close down Lamar Boulevard near CapMetro’s Crestview Station for a 24-hour period July 10-11. Traffic will be detoured to Airport Boulevard and additional alternate routes, per the announcement.

Construction work will also impact traffic on Howard Lane near CapMetro’s Howard Station the weekend of July 16-18 for a 48-hour period. Alternative routes are limited for this specific closure.