AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bus routes expected to open this summer as part of Austin’s Project Connect transportation program have been delayed two years, CapMetro officials confirmed.

Project Connect is a multi-billion-dollar program that includes expanded bus services and the construction of new light rail and regional rail lines. Two high-frequency bus transit lines, the Pleasant Valley and Expo Center routes, were expected to open this summer.

However, CapMetro CEO Dottie Watkins confirmed those will not come online until 2025. The two routes were expected to be some of the earliest projects to launch within the Project Connect program network.

“More time is needed to develop a better service for everyone,” Watkins said in the tweet. “I know our community is frustrated by this delay. I’m frustrated too, but we’re committed to delivering the best program for everyone.”

The Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line runs from the Berkman/Mueller area south to Goodnight Ranch in southeast Austin. It will feature optional transfers to the Blue Line light rail at Riverside Drive as well as a transfer to the Green Line regional rail at Pleasant Valley and Cesar Chavez.

Meanwhile, the Expo Center route runs from the Travis County Exposition Center off Decker Lane to Republic Square in downtown Austin. The route features several transfer options:

Transfers to the future Gold Line light rail at Medical School, Capital East and Trinity Street stations near downtown

Transfers to the Blue Line light rail, Red Line regional rail, Green Line regional rail and Gold Line light rail at the Convention Center/Brush Square and Congress Avenue stations downtown

Transfers to the Blue Line light rail, Orange Line light rail and Gold Line light rail at the Republic Square station downtown

KXAN’s digital reporter Kelsey Thompson will update this story with more information Wednesday afternoon.