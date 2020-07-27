CapMetro, city finalize $7 billion initial Project Connect funding scenario recommendation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro and City of Austin staff members will recommend Monday a $7 billion initial investment, with 45% of it federally funded, to begin work on the Project Connect mass transit plan.

The recommendation will go in front of the Capital Metro Board of Directors and Austin City Council for consideration. The plan itself was approved by both governing bodies in June, and Capital Metro received public feedback during a town hall meeting last week.

Under the recommendation, $3.85 billion of the bill has to come from local funding. Capital Metro as $73 million earmarked in its fiscal year 2021 budget to put toward local funding. The Capital Metro Board of Directors has a meeting in August to finalize a funding commitment.

Both the Capital Metro board and City will meet in August to form an independent implementation board called the Austin Transit Partnership.

After that, the next step would be Austin City Council voting to put Project Connect on the ballot for November’s election. It could mean a higher tax rate for homeowners.