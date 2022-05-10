AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro President and CEO Randy Clarke is leaving Austin for Washington, D.C. to lead the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, CapMetro said Tuesday.

Clarke will take on the role of general manager and CEO at WMATA later this summer with an annual salary of $485,000, according to WMATA. The agreement is for five years.

WMATA said its board of directors chose Clarke after “an exhaustive nationwide search.” The agency’s current general manager and CEO plans to retire June 30.

“All along my desire has been to see more communities served through providing better access to high-quality transit, and it’s been an honor to have served the people of Austin and Central Texas,” Clarke said in a press release Tuesday. “I want to thank the incredible staff at CapMetro, our board members, customers, community stakeholders and partners for your support and friendship for the four-plus years that I’ve called Austin my home. This place and you all will be always near to my heart.”

Clarke has been president and CEO of CapMetro since March 2018 and helped to get Project Connect, Austin’s plan to bring a light rail network to the city, in front of voters. Before coming to Austin, Clarke worked at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

CapMetro said its board members will meet this month to discuss how to transition its leadership.

KXAN’s Maggie Glynn will have more updates on this story at 5 and 6 p.m.