CapMetro cancels all non-emergency services Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With an ice storm set to blow through Central Texas in the later half of this week, Capital Metro announced that all non-emergency services and operations are suspended Thursday.

“We will be supporting our partners with emergency service to bring people to warming shelters, provide trips to life-saving dialysis treatments and other urgent health and safety needs,” the transit authority said in a statement.

CapMetro officials also stressed the importance of people avoiding non-essential trips amid inclement weather in the statement. For up-to-date alerts on current service operations, CapMetro will notify customers through its MetroAlerts system.