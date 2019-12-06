CapMetro bus stop closed after body found in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a bus stop in east Austin, according to Capital Metro.

CapMetro said the call came in at 6:22 a.m. The man was found at the stop on Loyola Lane and Colony Loop Drive. The bus stop has been temporarily closed as Austin police investigate the scene.

The nearest bus stop is a few blocks west of the Loyola Lane and Colony Loop Drive intersection.

CapMetro says none of its buses were involved in the death.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update with more information.