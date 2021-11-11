CapMetro bus operators could receive up to a 30% increase in pay starting in 2022

CapMetro will offer several bus routes to and from the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro employees could receive a significant increase in pay in the recent future.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) which represents Capital Metro bus operators and mechanics have reached a tentative labor agreement with a CapMetro service contractor. If passed, this contract would increase the start wage of bus operators to $22 and mechanics to $31 per hour.

Based on annual salary assumptions, bus operators could earn between $54,000 and $76,000 while mechanics could earn between $71,000 and $84,000 per year.

These new wages would bring a 30% increase for operators and a 13% increase for mechanics compared to their current salary.

“Our staff has been on the frontlines of the pandemic for the last two years, so this is not only a great way to support our workforce but also to ensure that we are providing equitable, competitive wages and benefits to such dedicated public servants,” said Capital Metro Deputy Dottie Watkins.

CapMetro has been actively recruiting to hire more than 100 bus operators and mechanics to add to its workforce. They plan to offer all new employees full benefits, including medical, dental, vision, a 401K retirement plan and more.

In addition, the agreement calls for cash incentives to both operators and mechanics based on performance goals, with an emphasis on safety and attendance.

The proposed wage structure will maintain retention by increasing the staff’s hourly rate the longer they serve.

Members of the ATU are expected to vote on approval of the labor agreement next week, and if passed would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.