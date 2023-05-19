AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least seven people were taken to the hospital after a CapMetro access vehicle crashed in southeast Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

MetroAccess is a demand-response, shared-ride service for people whose disabilities prevent them from riding other bus and rail services, according to the Capmetro website.

Shortly after 3 p.m., four ambulances responded to the crash, located at Nuckols Crossing Road and South Pleasant Valley Road, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a bus crash in southeast Austin Friday, May 19. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

The ambulances transported seven patients, five to St. David’s South and two to Seton Hays, for non-serious injuries.

No further information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Friday.