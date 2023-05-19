AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least seven people were taken to the hospital after a CapMetro access vehicle crashed in southeast Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
MetroAccess is a demand-response, shared-ride service for people whose disabilities prevent them from riding other bus and rail services, according to the Capmetro website.
Shortly after 3 p.m., four ambulances responded to the crash, located at Nuckols Crossing Road and South Pleasant Valley Road, medics said.
The ambulances transported seven patients, five to St. David’s South and two to Seton Hays, for non-serious injuries.
No further information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Friday.