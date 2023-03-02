AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new rail station CapMetro officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for last January hasn’t begun construction yet, officials confirmed to KXAN Wednesday.

The Broadmoor Station is a MetroRail stop planned at the Brandywine Realty Trust’s Uptown ATX campus, a 66-acre mixed-use development in north Austin. Officials originally projected the project would cost $24 million and was expected to open in 2024.

Now, documents from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show the project is expected to cost nearly $35.6 million. A CapMetro spokesperson said the project is nearing the final phase of the City of Austin’s site development permit review process.

“As is the case with all construction today, costs have increased since the original agreement was entered into by the parties, and the partners are working together to ensure these costs are addressed, and the project remains on schedule,” the spokesperson said.

Construction on the project is expected to complete in either late 2024 or early 2025, the spokesperson added.