CapMetro adopts ‘critical service schedule’ Friday — what that means for riders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will operate on a “critical service schedule” Friday, with a limited window and restrictions based on road conditions amid this week’s ice storm.

The critical service schedule will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and operate on 30- to 60-minute frequencies, CapMetro officials said in a statement. This schedule “includes some local bus routes on roads that are expected to be safe for bus operation,” officials added.

The modified schedule comes as part of the transit authority’s updated emergency response measures. CapMetro will outline which routes are not operating Friday on its Service Alerts page, as well as alternative options for riders.