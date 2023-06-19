AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is installing more than 100 new transit shade shelters across its ridership network to help customers beat the scorching heat.

Austin’s transit authority partnered with Tolar Manufacturing on 149 new shelters slated to be installed in CapMetro’s service area. The shelters feature solid aluminum roofs and perforated panels to help riders avoid the sun, the transit authority said in a tweet.

The 149-shelter delivery comes during the first year of a five-year contract between Tolar Manufacturing and CapMetro. However, Tolar Manufacturing has delivered more than 300 bus shelters to CapMetro’s service area in separate contracts since 2016, according to reporting in Metro Magazine.

The bus shelters will be delivered from April through August, per Metro Magazine. An additional 125 shelters are slated to be delivered over each of the next four years, the article added.

Alongside combatting the sweltering Central Texas heat, shelters can be used to protect riders against extreme wind and rain, as well.