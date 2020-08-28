Capital Metro unveiling two new electric buses as it transitions to an all-electric fleet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is unveiling its first two electric buses Friday.

It’s part of a plan to move to an all-electric fleet, according to CapMetro. Right now, the agency says its purchased 12 electric buses, but it plans to buy 71 buses total over the next five years.

Each bus is 60 feet long and has:

An open-floor plan for faster boarding and more customers per bus

USB ports throughout

Advanced wheelchair attachment systems for fast and safe securing of wheelchairs

To accommodate the buses, CapMetro says its working to finalize expansion plans for the North Operations Facility. Those plans include charging stations for the buses.

CapMetro board members and staff celebrated by boarding one bus Friday morning to deliver cookies to healthcare workers and patients at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The electric buses will start running routes by the end of September and will be the first electric buses of their kind to hit Texas roadways, CapMetro says.