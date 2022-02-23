Capital Metro taps federal partners in future of mass transit in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the city of Austin and Capital Metro hosts a state and federal transportation conference this week, the transit authority is stressing the importance of federal collaboration and funding as part of the city’s mass transit efforts.

Randy Clarke, president and CEO of CapMetro, said a core component of Austin’s success as a city is its capacity to meet the transportation demands of a growing population. He noted the passing of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill in November as a key indicator that a renewed focus on transit upgrades is critical moving forward.

Austin is hosting the 2022 SWTA/TTA Conference & Expo with local, state and federal transit leaders this week. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“We’re going to need an enormous amount of infrastructure growth to handle the population and economic opportunity growth that’s happening here,” Clarke said.

Austin voters approved the $7.1 billion Project Connect during the November 2020 elections, with property taxes allocated to enhancing mass transit and mobility projects within the city. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said approximately half of that sticker price will be covered through federal resources — making Austin’s collaborations with federal transit administrators all the more vital, he added.

“It means a tremendous increase in funds to be able to meet our transportation challenges,” Doggett said. “And we believe through the direct grants and funding that is available, we believe we will be able to achieve the objectives of Project Connect.”

The conference, running through Friday at the Austin Convention Center, covers the current state of transit, innovative transportation efforts and the future of post-COVID-19 mass transit. Nuria Fernandez, administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, is visiting Austin and touring CapMetro facilities and concepts for Project Connect as part of the conference.