AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will no longer require riders to wear masks while using its public transportation.

The train and bus service released the following statement Monday night:

Effective immediately, customers are no longer required to wear masks while using CapMetro services. This is following the announcement from the TSA. The CDC is still encouraging customers to mask up to protect themselves while using public transportation. Capital Metro

On Monday evening, an administration official said the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce mask rules on public transport or in transportation hubs, including airports.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport also announced Monday night masks are no longer mandatory for its travelers.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate that applies to airplanes, airports and other forms of public transportation earlier on Monday, which goes against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision last week to extend the mask mandate until May 3.