9 hospitalized in crash involving 2 CapMetro buses

2 Capital Metro buses were involved in a crash on South Pleasant Valley Road on July 27, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several ambulances responded to a crash involving two Capital Metro buses Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

The crash happened at 425 South Pleasant Valley Rd. in southeast Austin around 6:20 p.m.

Capital Metro tells KXAN the crash, which happened next to Roy Guerrero Park, involved two buses, but only one had passengers on board at the time. One bus rear-ended the other, CapMetro said.

"I was just sitting here waiting for people to show up," said Jackie Garcia. "All of a sudden, we just heard a huge crash."

Garcia said many people had softball games starting at 6:30 p.m., so those who arrived early heard the loud boom.

"We've been playing softball a long time, and we've seen a lot of accidents around here, but never expected a bus," said Garcia.

Austin-Travis County EMS said 6 people were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Three people were taken to St. David's Medical Center. Five refused treatment.

EMS said all of those injuries were not life threatening.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.