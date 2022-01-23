Capital Metro awarded $750K in federal funding for Orange Line light rail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Transit Administration authorized a $750,000 grant for a portion of Capital Metro’s upcoming Orange Line light rail service, according to fiscal documents.

On Thursday, the FTA announced its awarding of $11 million for 20 projects across 12 states, including CapMetro’s funding allocation. The funding comes through the FTA’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning, which aims to connect communities with public transportation services and affordable housing.

The $750,000 awarded to CapMetro will be used toward “transit oriented development planning projects” at eight stations along the 6.5-mile Orange Line South light rail corridor.

The overall project scope is a 20-mile transit line running from the Tech Ridge Park & Ride at Howard Lane south toward Slaughter Lane, running along both South Lamar Boulevard and South Congress Avenue. CapMetro’s MetroRapid 801 currently operates along that route, per CapMetro documents.