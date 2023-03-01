AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro apologized to riders Tuesday for service after the Austin FC match on Saturday, Feb. 25, saying it was “not up to standards”.

CapMetro said in a tweet thread that it should have called more trains into service on Saturday.

The agency said it has reduced service in past years on game days “to accommodate more service immediately before and after matches.” But CapMetro said it got “strong” customer feedback wanting regular service, in addition to Special Events Service.

So, CapMetro said it kept the normal Red Line schedule this year while adding trains at the Kramer Station. But the agency said the plan was not executed to the quality it should have been.

CapMetro said one of its MetroRail trains derailed on the night of Feb. 24 due to a collision near Leander Station. The agency’s Rail Operations had to place a switch out of service as a result, according to the tweet thread.

Cap Metro said that limited its flexibility to make the necessary adjustments to improve service after the match ended.

The agency says it is “making the required schedule and operational changes so that match day & everyday service meets the expectations of our agency & customers.”