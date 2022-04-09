AUSTIN (KXAN) — Runners will flood the streets of downtown Austin Sunday morning for the 45th Statesman Cap10K. The local race says its the largest 10K in Texas.

The Cap10K is making its full return this year after the event was held virtually last April.

Thousands are signed up to participate in the race, which starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. Runners will head out in waves with the final group leaving the starting line at 8:50 a.m.

Expect traffic and road closures around downtown Austin Sunday morning with so much activity.

Cap10K course map and closures

The 10K course is set up as a rectangle, surrounding downtown Austin. Runners will start by heading north on the Congress Avenue bridge before making a right turn at the Texas State Capitol building.

Runners will turn left on 15th Street, going west to Winstead Lane. From there, the course goes south toward Lady Bird Lake. The final turn is near Lake Austin Boulevard as runners head east toward Cesar Chavez Street. The race ends at the Vic Mathias Shores Main Lawn.

Check here for a map of the road closures Sunday.

According to the race website, some spots near the starting line will close at 3 a.m. Sunday. The course will be closed to vehicles by 7 a.m. Roads will reopen on a rolling schedule following the last participant.

If you’re looking for a parking spot for Sunday, check out this map.