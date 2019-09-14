Cap Metro driver steps up to help lost child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cap Metro driver stepped up Thursday night to help a lost wandering child he discovered on the road in central Austin.

The little girl was in the median of Arroyo Seco in the Brentwood area. Juan Lopez was on his route when he noticed the girl running around just before 6:30 p.m.

“When I asked her if she was okay, she looked lost. And she said she missed her mom,” said Lopez. “I asked her, ‘Are you lost?’ And she said yes, and as soon as she said she was lost, I contacted my dispatch and APD. And that was it. I waited with her until APD showed up.”

According to Austin Police, the girl was reunited with her mother. It’s not clear how the child initially got lost.