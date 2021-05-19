Cap Metro allows full capacity on nearly all buses, trains starting Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro buses could be full Wednesday as the public transportation provider announced Monday it will immediately move to allow full capacity on nearly all vehicles. The only exception is MetroAccess, the shared-ride service for people with disabilities who can’t use other transit services.

Cap Metro’s announcement came on the same day that Austin Public Health moved to Stage 2 COVID-19 restrictions, the best outlook for our area since the pandemic began in Central Texas more than 14 months ago.

Those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks unless expressly required by businesses. It mimics updated recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

“Austin-Travis County residents have made great strides in getting vaccinated and taking precautionary measures to reduce spread, and the data reflects that,” Escott said in a joint information session Tuesday with the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners.

Masks still required on Cap Metro buses, trains

Despite the relaxed guidance from the CDC and Austin Public Health, federal regulations still require that those using public transportation wear masks. It’s the same reason masks are still required at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Capital Metro cleaning crew disinfects bus during COVID-19 pandemic (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

Cap Metro said in a news release it will also continue the following safety procedures: