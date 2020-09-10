Cap City Comedy Club shutting down

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing local businesses to close, and most recently claimed a popular comedy club.

On Tuesday, owners of Cap City Comedy Club said on KLBJ Radio that they are closing down.

The comedy club temporarily closed last month with plans to reopen.

Co-owner Margie Coyle sent a statement to KXAN, saying comedy has always been close to her heart.

“I knew I loved comedy from my teen days watching SNL after my parents went to bed. I love all of our local comedians from top to bottom, who will continue to thrive as soon as our globe makes it possible. I’m so happy to have made friends with so many wonderful people in this business. Laughing will always be the key to moving forward. I love Cap City, but if you see the light, get off the stage!” the statement read.

The club has been an Austin mainstay for more than 30 years. According to its website, the comedy club’s location on Research Boulevard has been around since March 1986.

It was originally called ‘The Laff Stop’ and was founded by Howard and Sandy Marcus from Houston. The name changed to Capitol City Comedy Club in 1996.