Candidates vying to unseat Michael McCaul in Dist. 10 meet with voters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrats vying to take over Congressman Michael McCaul’s seat in District 10 met voters Monday night in northwest Austin.

Pritesh Gandhi, Shannon Hutcheson and Mike Siegel are all running.

“This is one of the target districts, where our candidate last year lost in the low single digits,” said Barbara Mason, of Far Northwest Progressives. “So we’re going to work really hard to flip this district in 2020.”

At least five congressional Republicans from Texas have decided they won’t run for re-election.

It’s one of the reasons political analysts are watching races like this one — to see if there could be broader implications for next year.