Candidates for Austin City Council District 6 make their case, debate police funding in virtual forum

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Candidates for District 6 of Austin City Council participated in a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Wednesday.

The participants included incumbent Jimmy Flannigan, Mackenzie Kelly, Jennifer Mushtaler and Dee Harrison.

Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan

Listed first on the ballot, Jimmy Flannigan opened with his track record from the last six years he’s served on city council. He stressed his involvement in the community through the more than 60 town halls and community events he has hosted during his time as a council member.

“I have turned that unparalleled community engagement into solutions, new roads and infrastructure in all corners of the district,” he said. “I have proven my ability to deliver solutions and have earned the trust and support of the partners you need to get it done.”

Flannigan is the former president of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and an organizer with Northwest Austin Coalition. He currently chairs the council’s judicial and public safety committees, and he mentioned affordability and equity as two of his top concerns.

Mackenzie Kelly

Mackenzie Kelly followed by citing her experience as a volunteer firefighter and president of Take Back Austin, which advocates to restore the ban on public camping in Austin. The group accuses the current city leadership of “poor policies and mismanagement of the city.”

Kelly opposes city council’s cuts to the Austin Police Department and says public safety is a priority that should be “fully funded.” She is endorsed by the Travis County Republican Party, Texas Republican Party chair Allen West and former Austin mayor Lee Leffingwell.

“As Austinities we deserve a city that is safe, prosperous and forward planning,” she said. “We need servant leadership, not typical, at the helm,” Kelly said at the forum.

Jennifer Mushtaler

Jennifer Mushtaler, a physician and obstetrician gynecologist, argued her background in medicine makes her uniquely capable to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She received her doctorate at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and has served on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Ethics.

“I believe my experience as a physician and in executive leadership will be a necessary asset to move our city forward, to get our children back in the classroom, citizens back to work, and our businesses opened,” she said.

Her priorities include improving police, fire and EMS services in Austin, and she opposes the council’s move to reduce APD’s budget.

Dee Harrison delivered the last opening statement. Harrison argued her decades of experience in crisis management for multiple state agencies and with Williamson County will allow her to address the crises of civil unrest and COVID-19.

Dee Harrison

“I’m the only candidate with experience in public safety, criminal justice systems, strategic and crisis planning and emergency management,” she said.

Harrison does not support reducing the Austin Police Department’s budget and wants to add technological approaches to community safety such as crowdsourced data and artificial intelligence.

That issue of police funding was a key topic of the night, as League of Women Voters’ forum host Carol Eckelkamp prompted the candidates to speak on their stances toward the council’s recent APD budget cuts.

Flannigan voted for the budget cuts as the serving councilmember and defended the city’s actions. He referenced his work as the chair of the council judiciary committee, in which he led a reform of Austin’s municipal court and pushed for investments in supportive housing and substance abuse care programs.

He expressed concern for what he believes is an outsized police budget, calling APD the city’s “largest general fund bureaucracy.”

“[APD is] a department whose budget has nearly doubled in the last 10 years while population has grown just 30%,” he said. “There has to be a better way.”

Kelly advocated for fully funding of the police department, but she does believe reforms that address racial bias are necessary. She says the department would be better able to train and equip its officers with more funding.

“We don’t want any kind of racism or discrimination,” she said. “But cutting funding without a sustainable plan in place is the worst idea I’ve heard in a long time.”

Mushtaler attacked incumbent Flannigan directly, calling plans listed on his website, like replacing the office of the police chief with a new leadership model, part of city council’s “rash and knee-jerk decisions.” She worried less funding will lead to officers needing to work more overtime hours, putting them at increased risk of error.

Harrison took a more general approach, acknowledging the need for enhanced victims services but disagreeing with the move to cut APD funding.

“Systemic racism has been going on for generations in this country, and it is rotting out country from the inside and out,” she said. “But cutting the funding to the Austin Police Department is not the answer. We need to search for sustainable restorative justice solutions.”

More information on each candidate, and their issue stances can be found at the League of Women Voters’ guide. The next forum will be held with the candidates for District 7 on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.