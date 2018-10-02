Cancer that killed Bevo XIV could hold clues for human illnesses Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bevo XIV (KXAN Photo). [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin say the cancer that killed a former school mascot is the same cancer they're looking to for clues to treating Hepatitis C.

Currently UT's mascot is Bevo XV, the fifteenth longhorn steer to hold the position. XV's predecessor, Bevo XIV died in October of 2015 because of Bovine Leukemia Virus.

XIV was beloved by fans, he had witnessed UT's football glory in the early 2000's as well as President George W. Bush's second inauguration. When he died, Bevo XIV was around 15 years old.

"Then we saw a press release from UT on the untimely demise of Bevo and it mentioned how Bevo passed away, and we immediately recognized it because we'd been studying this virus for years," said Rodney Kincaid, a postdoctoral fellow in molecular biosciences at UT.

"We did not kill Bevo, we support Bevo," clarified Christopher Sullivan an associate professor of molecular biosciences at UT. "We hope Bevo XV lives up to Bevo XIV's sterling image, he was a good mascot."

Though Sullivan's lab has fielded many questions about Bevo since their research was published, no part of Bevo was ever used for their research. Instead, they relied on cow leukemia cells stored in liquid nitrogen.

Kincaid explained their lab had honed in on the Bovine Leukemia Virus because they realized a protein which accelerates cancer in cows actually helped curb Hepatitis C in humans.

Hepatitis C is a virus that causes inflammation in the liver and for some people it can turn into a life-long illness and even lead to death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3.5 million Americans are currently living with chronic Hepatitis C.

"We had no idea when we started," said Kincaid of this protein's connection to Hepatitis C in human cells.

The Sullivan lab where he works published its findings in a journal this July.

Kincaid describes Hepatitis C as "one of those diseases that doesn't get the amount of attention that it should."

"The current treatments are expensive, so there would be a benefit to having cheaper options for people," he noted. "Viruses can often evolve resistance to different types of treatment, so we want to stay ahead of the virus in terms of that."

Kincaid added that there are medications which will soon be on the market for Hepatitis C that interact with the same protein his lab studied. He's hoping UT's research will help to better understand the effects of those medications.

Christopher Sullivan explained that it can be tough to get funding for "basic science" like this which aims to expand what is currently known about science. But Sullivan said the success his lab had in these findings is further proof that this kind of exploratory research needs to be funded.

"And if you fund our lab, we could save the next Bevo," he added.

"This protein is used by the human to defend against the virus that causes cancer, so it was lucky and a surprise," Sullivan said.

His lab will continue researching what he calls "these bizarro gene products" and how they might impact other human illnesses like autoimmune disorders.

"If we're right, it seems to be pointing to a larger role in immune response in general," he said.