Can you help name the quarterbacks facing off in the Austin Humane Society’s Puppy Bowl?

The two quarterbacks have been announced (Picture: Austin Humane Society)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the biggest prize in sports – and we are about to learn the names of the two quarterbacks competing for the trophy.

We’re of course talking about the Austin Humane Society’s 2021 Puppy Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 6, the day before the Super Bowl.

With the big game just two weeks away, AHS is ramping up the excitement by revealing the quarterbacks of the two teams.

There’s just one thing that these two little guys don’t have – a name.

Fortunately, if you think you’ve come up with the perfect name for one of the puppies, there’s a way that you can help out.

AHS says that supporters can submit their name of choice in exchange for a $5 donation. A judging panel will select the winners, which will be announced during the big game.

Click here to submit a name.

The 14th annual Puppy Bowl is a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be hosted on AHS’ Facebook page.