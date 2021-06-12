Can you give? We Are Blood bank needs donations after Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Victims of Saturday morning’s mass shooting on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin are being treated by Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood — leaving behind a diminished supply.

We Are Blood says Saturday appointments at its central Austin and Round Rock centers are fully booked, but the bank’s encouraging more residents to sign up.

Early Saturday morning, at least 13 people were hospitalized after a suspect opened fire at around 1:30 a.m. on East Sixth Street near Trinity Street. As of Saturday morning, two people were reported as being in critical condition.

In an interview with KXAN Live reporter Will DuPree, Nick Canedo VP of Community Engagement at We Are Blood, said: “Early this morning, our staff started receiving and fulfilling orders from hospitals treating those gunshot victims from this morning’s mass shootings and we began sending additional blood and platelets… as a result, we’re going to need the community’s help in the coming days and weeks…”

“As our Central Texas community mourns and processes last night’s tragic mass shooting, we will also pull together…,” We Are Blood tweeted Saturday. “We are grateful for our community of donors for helping to save lives today and for all who help our community recover.”

To find out how to donate blood or platelets, visit WeAreBlood.org or call (512) 206-1266.

