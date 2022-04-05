AUSTIN (KXAN) — Apologies, Tesla enthusiasts: Friday’s massive celebratory party for the upcoming gigafactory is invite only — and no, you can’t have someone transfer you their ticket for the invite.

The soiree is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday and will run until midnight, according to Travis County permitting documents. Travis County Commissioners approved a permit to accommodate up to 15,000 people at the party taking place at 13101 Tesla Road, Austin, formerly known as Harold Green Road.

The celebration is limited to adults only, with company remarks scheduled to begin at sunset. Drones, pets, explosives and smoking or vaping devices are all prohibited. In anticipation of the event, the Del Valle Independent School District announced last week it would release students early to help families and bus drivers avoid traffic.

Here’s a look at those early dismissal times:

Middle schools: 12:45 p.m.

Elementary schools: 1:45 p.m.

Discipline Alternative Education: 3 p.m.

Opportunity Center: 3 p.m.

Del Valle High School: 3 p.m.

In December, Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased via Twitter the gigafactory will translate to a $10 billion investment over time and will create at least 20,000 direct and 100,000 indirect jobs, per Austin Business Journal reporting. Musk also promised community tours of the facility back in December.