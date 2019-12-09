CAMPO to hear Hyperloop update Monday

City officials will hear more about the Virgin Hyperloop project Monday. (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials will hear more about the proposed hyperloop technology that could drastically reduce travel times around Texas.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets an update on the technology’s status Monday. The hyperloop, proposed by Richard Branson’s company Virgin, would run from Laredo to Fort Worth with stops along Interstate 35.

It could turn a six-hour drive into about an hour, and it would make a trip from Austin to Dallas about 17 minutes, officials say.

Virgin picked Texas as one of the 10 regions in 2017 to start the project. It will cost around $15 billion dollars to complete.

The first operational commercial hyperloop is set to open in 2020 in Dubai. The only current working project is at a test site in the Nevada desert.