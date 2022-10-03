CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is previewing some amendments proposed to its multi-year Transportation Improvement Program. These amendments, available for public comment via a virtual open house, will be voted on by CAMPO board members in November.

The TIP is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026. Amendments can include adding or removing a project, altering a project’s funding source, length or limits as well as the project description. The TIP is updated every two years, and amendments are approved by CAMPO’s transportation policy board.

The following project amendments have been submitted for board approval:

Demand Response Operations Maintenance Facility A Travis County project sponsored by CapMetro, this $76.2 million project to construct the transit authority’s Demand Response Operations and Maintenance Facility would be added as an individual project listing

FM 973 widening A Travis County project sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation, this $20.2 million project would install sidewalks and widen FM 973 from two lanes to four lanes roughly 0.70 miles northeast of FM 969 to .1 mile north of Thyone Drive. The amendment would add more funding for the project and roll it over from the previous TIP

FM 2720 widening A Caldwell County project sponsored by TxDOT, this $46.7 million project would widen FM 2720 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway between Old Spanish Trail to SH 142. The amendment would add this project as an individual listing

FM 2720 widening A Caldwell County project sponsored by TxDOT, this $1.8 million project would widen FM 2720 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway between SH 21 and Old Spanish Trail

SH 95 widening A Bastrop County project sponsored by TxDOT, this nearly $10 million project would upgrade SH 95 from a two-lane rural roadway to a three-lane urban roadway between LP 230 and FM 535. The amendment would move the project from Fiscal Year 2022 to FY24 and roll it over from the previous TIP



A full list of projects under the current TIP is available online. Projects are included in CAMPO’s six-county coverage scope, which include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop and Burnet counties.

CAMPO hosted one in-person open house presentation on the proposed amendments Monday, with a second one planned from 4-7 p.m. in Lockhart on Thursday.

Public comments can be submitted the following ways:

Voicemail: 737-226-4840

Email: comments@campotexas.org

Mail: 3300 N. Interstate 35, Ste. 630, Austin, TX 78705

Fax: 737-708-8140

Residents can submit comments online through Nov. 3, with the CAMPO board expected to take action on Nov. 14.