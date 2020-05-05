CAMPO approves 25-year transportation improvement plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization on Monday approved a transportation plan for the area worth more than $40 billion.

CAMPO adopted a plan focusing on road improvements over the next 25 years.

Part of the plan allocates $600 million for improvements to Interstate 35, along with an emphasis on transit and new strategies for travel.

CAMPO’s plan is posted on its website that also says metropolitan planning organizations have to adopt a regional transportation plan every five years.

CAMPO says the plan “is a multimodal approach to addressing congestion and transportation needs over the next 25 years.”