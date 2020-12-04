Campaign collects signatures for petition to recall Mayor Adler after hearing of his recent Mexico trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austinites were out collecting signatures to recall Mayor Steve Adler at early voting locations Thursday.

While the petition started long ago, the mayor’s recent trip to Mexico further upset those signing.

On Wednesday, KXAN reported that Adler flew to Cabo San Lucas last month on a private jet while warning residents to stay home. Adler says he didn’t violate any city or state orders but apologized for taking the trip. He said he regrets traveling.

That wasn’t enough for some opponents.

“Now that he went to Mexico and has proven that maybe this virus isn’t as serious as it’s cracked up to be,” said Becky McMillian, treasurer and founder of Recall Adler campaign.

The campaign is working to collect more than 61,000 signatures to put an item on the May ballot that would allow voters to choose whether to let Adler finish out his term.

The petitioners say Adler supports policies that decrease affordability and damage the quality of life in Austin.