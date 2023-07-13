AUSTIN (KXAN) — Girls in the Austin area began participating in a construction camp this week where they are learning about the construction trade and picking up some new skills along the way.

Camp NaWIC started Monday and runs through Friday. Each day has been focused on a different aspect of construction work, according to organizers.

On Thursday, campers learned how to pour concrete, solder and build their own cactuses.

Campers said they have enjoyed the experience so far.

“I do think that it’s good to know as a skill just the information knowing how things are built — it’s really good knowledge,” camper Mauriel Coles said.

Campers learn new skills related to construction trade (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

“I just like building the things because in the end, the result makes me proud of it, and it’s really nice,” camper Yvette Trejo said.

The camp was put on by the Austin chapter of NaWIC, which is an association of women in the construction industry.

The camp provides educational sessions encouraging more young women to one day join the construction workforce and empowering them with confidence.