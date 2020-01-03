Camera installed at Bull Creek Greenbelt after increase in car break-ins

An image of the trail in the Barton Creek Greenbelt. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After reports of increased car break-ins at the Bull Creek Greenbelt, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department installed a game camera to help monitor the area.

Officials said it was done just before Christmas 2019, and park rangers have also increased patrols.

Rachel Matvy with the parks and rec department said there are game cameras throughout the city’s parks, and the cameras provide coverage in addition to the 20 rangers that patrol the areas.

Matvy said footage is only reviewed in the case of a violation or crime to help officials respond. She also said they put up cameras from time to time to see what’s happening in a certain location, whether it’s health, safety or conservation concerns.

There is also a game camera at the Barton Creek Greenbelt, but the city said there are confidentiality issues with that one, Matvy said.