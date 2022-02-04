Many calls to Austin 311 were about animals during winter storm

Image of James Nearn and his dog Ralph wearing his new dog jacket. (KXAN Photo/Dalton Huey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — James Nearn has been homeless in Austin for the last two decades, but that doesn’t mean he’s alone. He has Ralph, a small chihuahua mix, that has been by his side every day for the last four years.

“I don’t know what I would do without him, I put him first,” Nearn said. “When I heard about the freezing temperatures, I had to make sure Ralph would stay warm.”

Nearn told KXAN he’s been turned away from shelters in the past, because they don’t allow dogs.

Unwilling to separate from his furry friend, he spent $95 on a heavy-duty doggy jacket to make sure Ralph wasn’t cold.

“That’s about how much I make in two months,” said Nearn.

Unfortunately, records of Austin 311 service requests during this winter storm suggest not all animals are as lucky as Ralph.

Of the more than 300 service requests Austin 311 has gotten in the last 48 hours, more than 80 were calls from people requesting assistance from animal control, reporting proper care concerns and reports of animals they found during the winter storm.

The next most requested services, according to Austin 311 data, were related to tree issues (37) and request for Austin Code officers (42).

According to an animal cruelty detective with the Austin Police Department, their workload is significantly greater anytime there’s extreme weather — hot or cold — telling KXAN, this winter storm was fortunately not nearly as hectic as last year.

KXAN reached out to Austin Animal Center to see if it experienced an increase in animals needing shelter during the winter storm.

KXAN has yet to receive a response from Austin Animal Center but learned it has gotten 65 dogs, 29 cats and three birds since Feb. 1, according to the center’s intake records.