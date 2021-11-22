Calling all volunteers: Meals on Wheels Central Texas looking for 500 people to help when daily meal delivery resumes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meals on Wheels Central Texas plans on resuming meal deliveries soon, and they need more people to sign up and meet demand, the nonprofit said Monday.

The nonprofit that takes meals to homebound seniors said it needs 500 more volunteers so that it can get the food its clients need all over Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas needs not only weekly delivery drivers, but they also need substitute drivers, meal managers and “meals on two wheels” deliverers. Meal managers coordinate the meals for drivers to deliver, and the “meal on two wheels” volunteers pedal around east Austin on bicycle and take care of certain routes.

In order to be eligible, you need to fill out a volunteer application and submit a copy of a current driver’s license, valid inspection sticker and current liability insurance on your car. You also need to attend the nonprofit’s training, which is held from 11-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday over Zoom.

Prospective volunteers also have to pass a criminal background check, Department of Aging and Disability Services Nurse Aide and Employee Misconduct registries and a background check through the National Sex Offender Registry.

For more information on how to volunteer, go to the nonprofit’s website or call at 737-218-4260,