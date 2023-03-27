AUSTIN (KXAN) — Callahan’s General Store, a south Austin institution, is mourning the passing of owner Murray Callahan, family members confirmed to KXAN. Murray’s daughter-in-law, Denise Callahan, said he passed away Saturday at 93 years old.

“He was a much loved Austin fixture at the family store and beyond,” she said in an email to KXAN.

In a Facebook tribute Saturday to Murray, Callahan’s staff recognized the legions of customers “happily greeted, eagerly helped, and sincerely thanked” by Murray. In an obituary shared with KXAN, Murray’s family reflected on his 40-plus-year dedication to serving customers within the agriculture community.

Callahan’s General Store, a south Austin institution, is mourning the passing of owner Murray Callahan, family members confirmed to KXAN. Murray’s daughter-in-law, Denise Callahan, said he passed away on Saturday at 93 years old. (Courtesy: Callahan’s General Store)

“With his numerous family members, they built an iconic piece of Austin history that continues to operate under the Callahan family name,” the obituary read in part.

Dad instilled in all of us the ability to connect, communicate, and work hard, and to show compassion for those around us. These are values we will always hold dear and instill in generations to come. He leaves behind a multitude of family and associates who have many fond memories of him, but in the end they will all miss their dear father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Murray Callahan obituary

Callahan is survived by several of his siblings and children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Callahan family requested donations instead be made to the MD Foundation or the Rockne Historical Association.