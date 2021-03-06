Neighbor rescues elderly woman from fire at South Austin home

A bystander captured this video of a fire in South Austin Saturday night. (Photo from video courtesy: Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital after a neighbor rescued her from a fire in South Austin Saturday night.

The Austin Fire Department told KXAN a neighbor rescued the woman from the house fire just west of Manchaca Road. The woman’s dog did not make it.

Firefighters responded to the 4500 block of Richmond Avenue, which is south of U.S. Highway 290, just before 9 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took her to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. At last check, the cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated.