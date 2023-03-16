AUSTIN (KXAN) — An estate sale will be held starting Friday through Sunday at Nau’s Enfield Drug where several antique collectibles from the store will be available for purchase. The store is located off Enfield Road at 12th Street and West Lynn Street.

According to the store’s owner, the Austin location was still be filled with soda fountains, countertops, cash registers, magazine racks, shelving units and more.

Nau’s to have estate sale for many vintage items (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

In the spring of 1972, the Nau’s sold the business to the Labay family, and after decades of serving the Austin community, Nau’s closed for business in January 2023.

“The Labay Family hopes that the community will enjoy the opportunity to come out and celebrate the great memories of Nau’s Enfield Drug and grab a piece of Nau’s History to share with generations to come so it can be preserved and cherished and enjoyed. Nau’s has been a great part of this community for generations, and we hope this will be enjoyed by many,” Laura Labay, Nau’s Owner, said.