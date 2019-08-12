Butler Pitch and Putt operators celebrate last day after 70 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 70 years, the Kinser family has operated Butler Pitch and Putt, a golf course south of Lady Bird Lake. They’re celebrating their final day of ownership with an all-day event as they say goodbye to the 9-hole course.

A post on the course’s Facebook described having an “all day party” where people can bring food, music, drinks and their families, culminating in a final tournament at 6 p.m. They also plan to fill and bury a time capsule in the park.

“It’s been a very trying time, but the final day doesn’t have to be!” the post said. “Let’s go out with a bang, a party, and a thank you to Lee Kinser for all she has done to keep Butler weird, wild, and welcoming!”

The Austin City Council awarded the contract to run Butler Pitch and Putt to Pecan Grove Golf Partners in June. The city didn’t consider the Kinser family’s bid to continue to run the course after a family member forgot a signature on their business proposal.

The Kinser family managed Butler Pitch and Putt golf course since it began in 1948, when Winston Kinser leased the land from the city.