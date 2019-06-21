Butler Pitch and Putt contract awarded to new company

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A new company is set to take over the Butler Pitch and Putt, a nine-hole golf course just south of Lady Bird Lake.

Austin City Council voted Thursday to award the Butler contract to Pecan Grove Golf Partners. A contract still needs to be negotiated but the vote all but ensures that the Kinser family, which has run the pitch and putt for about 70 years, will lose the assignment.

Lee Kinser’s bid was disqualified because of a paperwork error and there was fear that a new operator could lead to changes at the low-key course, which has been open since 1950 and represents a slice of Old Austin to many residents.

New operators, Pecan Grove Golf Partners issued a statement to KXAN about the change in leadership.

“We are humbled and excited to continue and preserve the legacy of the Butler Park Pitch and Putt. As local residents and business owners, we know how important this beloved course is to the city of Austin. We look forward to honoring the spirit of the park for years to come.” — Pecan Grove Partners

