Busy northwest Austin road leads to mailbox safety concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Whether it's bills, birthday cards or junk mail mailboxes are checked every day. But for some living in northwest Austin heading to the mailbox can be dangerous as they have to cross a busy road to get to them. That's because the mailbox is across Bullick Hollow Road.

Drivers from Volente, Cedar Park, and Four Points all use Bullick Hollow Road as a detour to get to Ranch Road 620.

"I am basically playing Frogger trying to get my mail hoping I don't get hit," KXAN viewer David Pikoff said. "Bullick Hollow used to be just a little country road and it's just gotten to be such a major thoroughfare that it's extremely dangerous having the mailbox on the opposite side of the street."

Pikoff says all his neighbors are facing the same problem as they try to check their mail and along with heavy traffic, blind spots and speeders add to the issue.

"If you see the cars come around the corner at 50 plus miles an hour, we've got about 20 yards of visibility my mailbox is right there," Pikoff said.

Residents are tried and feel it's time to fix the problem.

"I reached out to the local post office, went there a couple times, spoke with the supervisor really made no progress, I reached out to the Postmaster, no progress there, I called the 1-800 number for the United States Postal Service no progress," he said.

On Friday, USPS crews finally stopped by Pikoff's home to get a better look. "They looked at the issue and they said, 'Oh my God, it's extremely dangerous we will make a change immediately.'"

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Pikoff got the green light to move his mailbox. It now sits on his driveway.

USPS officials responded in a statement stating their customers safety is their number one priority and if customers have concerns they can reach out by calling 1-800-275-8777 or visiting the website: www.usps.com/help.

Here's the full statement:

The Postal Service is committed to providing timely and efficient delivery service to its customers, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of both customers and employees. In this particular case, local USPS officials were able to accommodate our customer’s request, while still maintaining compliance with safety and traffic regulations. We are concerned about the welfare of all customers and so must carefully evaluate each request. We urge customers with any concerns or questions to contact the Postal Service so that we can look into and resolve those concerns promptly. Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit our website at www.usps.com/help . Their concerns will be forwarded to local officials for prompt follow up.

