Businesses take extra cleaning precautions ahead of May 1 reopening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Under the guidance of Gov. Greg Abbott, retailers, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be allowed to open May 1. Some are taking extra precautions, doing what it can to ease public concern and welcome the community into its doors.

Flores Mexican Restaurant, which has several locations in Austin, posted on Facebook that all franchises will be reopening, operating within a 25% capacity cap mandated by the governor’s office.

In addition, staff will be required to wear masks at all times, disinfected tables and chairs will be placed six feet apart from one another and guests will not be allowed to dine longer than 90 minutes. The restaurant will use disposable menus and will mandate guests waiting for their seating stay outside until they receive a text alert.

Malls in Austin, including the Domain and Barton Creek Square announced they will open on Friday, but movie theaters Alamo Drafthouse and AMC said they will not be ready to open.

Tonight on KXAN News at 10, Alex Caprariello will share what additional steps businesses are taking to keep their locations clean and ready for guests.