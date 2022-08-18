Construction is underway for a transitional shelter complex at the Esperanza Community in southeast Austin.

A group of local business leaders joined The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) in helping to provide funding and labor for the project.

“These central gathering areas will be a place where people can access food, hygiene facilities and build community among themselves,” said Chris Baker, TOOF’s founder and executive director, in a news release.

The group broke ground on the project at the southeast Austin site in September, and most of the underground construction is done.

This week, that progress moved above ground, with the construction beginning for the first of four huts that will serve as shaded communal areas, according to the news release.

Kip Lewis, founder of one of the local businesses donating to the efforts, has a personal connection to the project.

“It’s been incredibly heartwarming to see so many people rally together to give back. All of us who have donated our time and talents to this project have a common thread: someone close to us has experienced extreme poverty or homelessness,” he said. “This project is my personal way to honor my high school friend, who was once considered one of the greatest athletes from Austin, who died homeless. We hope this project will provide.”

KXAN is visiting the construction site on Thursday morning to speak further with organizers about the status of the project. We will update this story later.