Businesses, Austinites feel dockless vehicle surge around ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The areas around Austin City Limit's Music Festival looked a little different from previous years as Weekend One kicked off this past weekend: many attendees got to the music by way of dockless bikes and scooters.

The dockless vehicles have grown popular since they were introduced in Austin earlier this year. While they can offer ways to get around without a car, the vehicles have also drawn criticism. The companies who operate them have worked with the city on complying with an emergency dockless vehicle ordinance and on planning ways to tailor vehicle use for ACL Festival.

The city is asking those riding dockless vehicles to the festival this year to park their vehicles in a designated area on Toomey. That location is far enough away from the festival that riders should have enough cell phone reception to properly park their vehicles using the apps.

The spokesperson added that ATD will meet later this week to discuss how things worked with the dockless vehicles and how to improve for Weekend Two.

City numbers show a slight increase in the number of complaints to the city of Austin's 311 line about dockless vehicles during the first weekend of ACL. On September 21-23, the city received 15 complaints, on September 28-30 they received 25 complaints, and on October 5-7 they received 30 complaints.

The city says if you have any complaints regarding dockless scooters, give them call at 3-1-1 or you can also submit a service request on the city's mobile app, under “Other”.

Austin Transportation Department continues to remind the public to be careful using these scooters, for example, don't ride with two people on a scooter. They also want to remind the public not to drop scooters off on the sidewalk or on private property.

This year, the city decided only to allow the dockless vehicles to be used to drop off people at the festival, not to get home. An Austin Transportation Department spokesperson explained that is because it's dark and crowded when the festival ends, plus many of the people leaving the festival have been drinking throughout the day.

While city employees at the festival had an eye out for people not following city rules, Austin's Municipal Court explained that it may take few weeks to get the total tally of the number of citations from ACL Weekend One.

Several businesses along Barton Springs Road told KXAN they had to talk with scooter riders who attempted leave their scooters on their business property.

One of those businesses, Holla Mode ice cream, noted that people left scooters all over their property during the festival, encroaching onto the table area where customers sit to eat ice cream.

"It was just so hard being able to wait on people and there's like 20 scooters right there," explained Amanda Lowery, who served ice cream at Holla Mode while the festival went on a block away. "It's for our customers to eat, not for scooters to park in my opinion."

She worries customers may trip on the scooters and noted that at one point a nearby property owner had to ask for scooters to be moved off of his lot in order to park.

But Lowery felt the city has done a good job so far of enforcing the rules, she had a front-row seat to police directing concert-goers to walk their scooters toward the designated area.

"They were really on top of it, there were like five police officers at a time directing traffic and directing the scooters and the bikes, the petty bikes, so it was nice to see that," she said.

Lowery sees ACL as a great opportunity for the Austin community but hopes the people coming and going to the festival realize they play a role in keeping the city clean and safe.

"Treat Austin well, its a beautiful city," she said. "Just be respectful, and watch out, and be careful."

Bird, one of the companies that operates the most scooters in Austin, told KXAN in a statement that their company has worked for months to plan safety measures around the festivals.

"We have coordinated with the city to create designated parking zones for Birds, and a local team of Bird Watchers is closely monitoring and rebalancing our fleet throughout the duration of the event to support the safety of our Austin riders and community," a Bird spokesperson said.