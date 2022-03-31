AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several business owners think reopening East Sixth Street to traffic is the only way to curb the violence that’s plagued downtown.

“Before anything else is done, the reopening of the streets is the most important,” said Marc Roppolo, who has operated Roppolo’s Pizza on East Sixth Street for more than 30 years.

Councilmember Kathie Tovo said she has received emails from multiple business owners following the downtown shooting that injured four people the last weekend of South by Southwest.

“I certainly respect their concern about the area. They’re front and center — right close to yet another shooting on Sixth. I really appreciate their continued engagement,” she said. “But I’m going to be guided by our city staff, our interdepartmental team that includes the Austin Police Department and Transportation Department, who have said there just are too many pedestrians in that area of Sixth Street right now to reopen the street.”

Roppolo and others cited similar crowds on Rainey and West Sixth Street, asking why those streets can stay open to traffic while East Sixth cannot.

We will update this article later this evening with insight from a third-party nightlife safety group.