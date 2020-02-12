Business leaves downtown Austin farmer’s market, citing homeless issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SFC Farmers’ Market, which hosts a market in downtown Austin and another in Sunset Valley, is defending its Saturday market at Republic Square.

In a Facebook post, the group wrote, “We acknowledge that Downtown Austin has seen an increase in homelessness as our city has grown, and this can be visible in a location such as ours. We have safety protocols in place and all our staff and crew are trained on how to handle a crisis situation should it occur.”

That post came after a Facebook post by Round Rock Honey Company on Saturday, saying that after nearly 18 years of participating in the Republic Square market, that would be the business’s last day there.

It said in part, “Unpredictable and unsafe behavior by vagrants and mentally ill individuals at the market has created an unsafe environment for our workers.”

The post went on to say, “The police and farmers [sic] market staff are either unable to [sic] willing to address the problem.”

Round Rock Honey Company said it would still be a part of the Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller.